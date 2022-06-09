Mom or dad: Which pet parent dog named Luna loves the most? Watch video to know

The sweet moments of interactions between dogs and their pet parents are always wonderful. Those moments when records and shared online also make for delightful videos. Just like this clip that shows a dog named Luna answering whom she loves more – her pet mom or pet dad.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of the mini cockapoo dog. The clip was posted with a sweet caption. “The way she pauses to think,” it reads.

The video opens to show the dog lying on a bed and her pet parents sitting around her. The pet mom leans close to the cute pooch and asks her “Luna, who do you love more?” To which, the dog momentarily pauses and then runs towards her pet dad. What is absolutely endearing in the video to watch is the man’s laughter of happiness towards the end of the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 lakh views and counting. The clip has also gathered nearly 28,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“You have to let mommy win at least once,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s the laugh every time for me!” posted another. “She loves dad just a littleeee bit more,” expressed a third. “Lol daddy’s girl,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?