Mom posts photos of baby daughter with the purse she loves, Twitter adores them

Kids love playing dress up, and when it comes to looking exactly like a grown-up, then there is nothing like it. This little baby girl on Twitter can be seen posing just as gracefully as any young lady would - carrying the purse that she just can’t seem to do without.

Jayla Brenae is a mom and influencer based in Dallas, Texas. She is known to share her parenting journey on both Instagram and Twitter. “My daughter and her purse she’s obsessed with,” she captioned the set of four photos where the adorably kid can be seen smiling from cheek to cheek, holding a specific purse in every photo.

Look at the adorable pictures right here:

Since we shared on November 28 on the microblogging site, this post has garnered more than one lakh likes and managed to successfully melt several hearts.

As a reply to this post, this mom also shared a short video clip of her toddler walking down the hall, carrying the same purse as shown in the photos.

She also shared how this purse came to be her daughter’s favourite.

“She just knows she’s adorable,” commented an individual. “That’s a model,” complimented another. “It’s the hand on the hip for me,” posted a third. “She’s a joy!”, wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this cute baby girl and her favourite purse?

