Mom sends daughter a photocopy of her phone, the reason behind it is adorable

In today's day and age, most of us are constantly in touch with our family, friends and loved ones through platforms like WhatsApp or other messaging or calling apps. As such, one may find it amusing if someone were to tell us they received a photocopy of a smartphone - all so the sender could share a photo they had on their phone. Confused? Well, this is what happened with Marti Wolford who took to Twitter to share this lovely anecdote about her mother.

"Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me," she tweeted and shared a picture of the photocopy, which comprises a note scribbled next to the smartphone.

In the thread, she also gave context behind the image and the note. "I should mention this is a photo of actress #JanePowell and #GearySteffin from their 1949 wedding. My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell and she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021."

If you’re struggling to understand why anybody would go to such great lengths to share a picture from one's own phone, Wolford's mother has the perfect explanation. And it will surely tickle your funny bone. She wrote on Twitter that her mother apparently did not consider any other way to share the photograph, except to photocopy it and mail it.

Well, Wolford's mother sure left Twitter in awe.

The tweet has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes and counting. One of the comments reads, “I am curious… if I may be so bold, how old is your mom?” Several others praised her mother’s cursive writing.

