Mom turns to Gemini for help with WhatsApp status, son calls AI ‘the son she wanted’

A man shared a video of his mother asking Gemini for help with posting a WhatsApp status. From opening the app to finding the right option and picking a photo, the AI walks her through each step. The video was shared by Instagram user Mohit Sharma, with the text, “Gemini being the son my mom always wanted.”

Gemini becomes a helpful guide for a mother using WhatsApp. (Instagram/@__sharma.mohit__)

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In the clip, Mohit’s mother can be heard asking Gemini how to open WhatsApp. The AI then guides her through the process, asking her to use the search option at the bottom of the screen and type “WhatsApp”.

After she confirms that she has opened the app, Gemini explains how to find the Updates section. It tells her to tap the circular icon at the bottom left of the screen.

“Acha. Daba diya,” she responds after following the instruction.

Gemini then explains that she is on the Updates screen and tells her how to add a new status. It suggests tapping “Add status” or using the camera or pencil icon in the corner.

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{{^usCountry}} “Pencil hi kar diya maine,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pencil hi kar diya maine,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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The AI then guides her to select the photo option, choose an image from her gallery and tap the green arrow button to upload it as her WhatsApp status.

“Laga di,” she tells Gemini after completing the final step.

“Bahut badhiya,” Gemini responds.

Watch the full video below:

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How did social media react?

The interaction prompted several humorous and affectionate comments. One person wrote, “I was building something similar, and my motive was to help the elderly, but I guess Google already did it, so there’s no need to make what I was building, voice + virtual simulation.”

Another commented, “Finding joy in little things. Wonderful feelings, also beautiful to behold.”

“Such satisfaction,” read another comment.

Some users focused on the possibility of parents becoming more comfortable with technology. One joked, “Mom’s gonna put on some weird status. Don’t tell these things to parents or let them know anything personal, sensitive or weird.”

Another wrote, “Bete hone ki job bhi AI khaa gaya.”

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“Tell her to use ChatGPT. Gemini is too slow,” one person commented.

“This is damn cute. Meri mammi ko bhi zarurat hai iss bete ki,” another user wrote.

Someone else simply asked, “How to tune into this feature?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)