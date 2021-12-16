Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Momo paratha fusion dish prompts YouTube user to say 'Thanos was right'

The video of the momo paratha fusion dish is posted on YouTube.
The image taken from the video shows the fusion dish momo paratha.(YouTube/Foodie Incarnate)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 05:19 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people experimenting with existing classic dishes. One of the dishes that people often love to recreate with a twist is momo. If you are a regular user of social media, chances are you have already seen the videos that show eateries cooking huge momo or fire momo or momo in kulhad. Now you could be thinking that people have done all the experiments they could with the dish. However, you would be wrong in thinking so. There is now a latest addition to the list of the momo fushion dishes. It is momo paratha.

A video of the dish is posted on the YouTube channel Foodie Incarnate managed by food blogger Amar Sirohi. The title of the video that he wrote in Hindi when loosely translated reads, “Just about anything is happening in this world.”

The video opens to show Sirohi showing the dish. One can also see the word “Momos” written on the momo paratha with mayonnaise and ketchup. He then starts explaining about the taste of the dish. Wondering what he said? Take a look at the video:

The video had been posted on December 14. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than three lakh likes and tons of comments.

“Thanos was right,” joked a YouTube user. They gave a reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s villain.

“Always waiting for your new videos. Respect and love from California,” posted another. ‘But, why?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this dish?

