Mumbai eatery sells huge 2 kg ‘Bahubali’ momo garnished with edible gold. Watch

Momo is love. Are you someone who can relate to this statement? Do you love gobbling the round or half-moon shaped pieces of white flour dough, filled with delicious fillings and served with red chilli sauce and mayonnaise? Then there is a chance that this video showcasing a huge momo weighing 2 kg garnished with edible gold will leave you drooling.

The dish is sold by an eatery in Mumbai called Messy Addaa. A post about the item was shared on Instagram by food blogger Disha.

“Bahubali Gold Momo. Omg omg omg! This is first time in India. This massive momo is 2kgs and is filled with super delicious veggies along with Mozerella cheese and edible 24 karat gold. Sounds drooling right? Served with 1 orange mint mojito 2 chocolate momos, 3 delicious chutneys and Mayo dip,” she wrote while sharing the video.

“This massive Bahubali Gold momo can be eaten by 6-8 people and it’s just for ₹1299 only,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 69,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about the dish. Many wrote how they would love to try it.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow it's really amazing yummy food and tasty,” posted another. “OMG! This is crazy,” expressed a third.

Would you try ‘Bahubali Gold Momo’?

