Mongolian President, 58, bench presses 100kg for 20 reps: 'That's impressive'

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed him bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit.

Mongolia’s President went viral after bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit. (X)

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The 58-year-old leader, who previously served as an Army officer, appeared completely at ease as he performed the impressive set in front of officers and soldiers. The clip has since surfaced on social media, where viewers have been praising the President’s strength and fitness.

President takes off suit jacket before lifting 100kg

In the now-viral video, Khurelsukh can be seen standing beside a weight bench while dressed formally in a suit. Moments later, he removes his jacket and lies down on the bench as those around him watch.

He then begins bench pressing the 100kg weight, completing 20 repetitions without appearing to struggle. After finishing the set, the President gets back on his feet and exchanges handshakes with the officers and soldiers present.

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{{^usCountry}} Khurelsukh then calmly puts his suit jacket back on, making the demanding exercise look like a routine part of his visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khurelsukh then calmly puts his suit jacket back on, making the demanding exercise look like a routine part of his visit. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mongolian leader has been serving as the country’s President since 2021. Before assuming the presidency, he held several senior political positions, including serving as Mongolia’s prime minister.

Watch the clip here:

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Video draws reactions online

The video shared on X has garnered few reactions, with social media users particularly impressed by the President’s strength and the ease with which he completed the repetitions.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That's impressive”, while another commented, “Absolute powerhouse!” A third user said, “That strength is unreal.” Another viewer added, “Those 20 reps were too clean.”

President has background in bodybuilding and martial arts

According to a report by NDTV, Khurelsukh has a background in bodybuilding and martial arts. He also served in the Mongolian People's Army before beginning his political career.

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His interests, however, are not limited to politics and fitness. The report added that Khurelsukh plays guitar in a rock band called Pals.

He is also reportedly the founder of a Harley-Davidson fan club in Mongolia, adding another unusual detail to the profile of the country’s President.