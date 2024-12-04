Menu Explore
Monkey parks itself on Shashi Tharoor’s lap, gives MP the most adorable hug: ‘Extraordinary experience’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 04, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor took to X to share a series of photos showing a monkey sitting on his lap.

A sweet encounter between Shashi Tharoor and a monkey is the latest X post that is making social media users happy. In a series of photos, the MP shared how the primate sat on his lap, ate food, and even gave him the most adorable hug. Tharoor's post about this “extraordinary experience” has gone viral.

The image shows a monkey on Shashi Tharoor's lap. (@ShashiTharoor)
The image shows a monkey on Shashi Tharoor's lap. (@ShashiTharoor)

“Had an extraordinary experience today. While I was sitting in the garden, reading my morning newspapers, a monkey wandered in, headed straight for me and parked himself on my lap. He hungrily ate a couple of bananas we offered him, hugged me and proceeded to rest his head on my chest and dozed off. I gently began to get up, he leapt off and loped away,” Tharoor wrote as he shared four photos.

The first picture shows the monkey comfortably sitting on Shashi Tharoor's lap. The second one captures the animal enjoying a banana. The visuals also show how the primate catches a quick nap without getting down from the MP's lap.

In a follow-up post, he added, “Reverence for wildlife is ingrained in us, so though i was a bit concerned about the risk of a monkey-bite (which would have necessitated rabies shots), I stayed calm and welcomed his presence as non-threatening. I am gratified that my faith was borne out and our encounter was entirely peaceful and gentle.”

Check out the sweet post here:

What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “How absolutely wonderful!” Another added, “That's really very sweet. One usually hears of more problematic encounters with urban monkeys.”

A third commented, “That's an amazing picture. Never seen anything like that.” A fourth wrote, “When even the wildlife trusts Dr Shashi Tharoor's calm demeanor! Magic happens always when Dr Tharoor is around!”

Author, politician, and former international diplomat Shashi Tharoor represents the parliamentary constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the Lok Sabha. He has previously served as Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Human Resource Development in the Government of India.

Born in London in 1956, he received a pan-India education in places like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. He completed his PhD at Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

What are your thoughts on this post by Shashi Tharoor?

