trending

The Shawshank Redemption scene gets Bernie Sanders’ meme twist in Morgan Freeman’s posts

“Sharing a deleted scene from #ShawshankRedemption with Bernie, Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding,” wrote Morgan Freeman.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes.(Instagram/@morganfreeman)

If you’ve seen the movie The Shawshank Redemption, then you may be aware that the film has a big fan base. Also, the characters of Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding and Andy Dufresne played respectively by Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins hold a special place in the fans' hearts. In a recent post, Freeman gave a treat to the fans by sharing a picture of a ‘deleted scene’ from the film but with a twist.

“Sharing a deleted scene from #ShawshankRedemption with Bernie, Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding,” he wrote. Yes, he gave a hilarious Bernie Sanders’s meme twist to the scene.

Check out what he shared:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes. It has also collected tons of comments from people. While the meme made some laugh out loud, a few also confessed how much they love the film.

Actor Hilary Swank reacted to the post with a laughing out loud emoji. “The Bernie memes are getting better and better,” shared another. “Haha, this is a good one,” said a third.

What do you think of Freeman’s post? Did it make you chuckle too?

