Morocco plans mass culling of 3 million stray dogs in ‘brutal street clean-up’ ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup

Morocco, co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, has sparked global outrage after announcing plans to cull up to three million stray dogs. The country’s bid to enhance its tourism appeal in time for the prestigious tournament has ignited widespread condemnation from animal welfare organisations and activists. Morocco aimed to cull up to 3 million stray dogs in preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Stray dog first to cross border after Romania joins Schengen, border officials cheer. Watch adorable video)

Inhumane methods draw criticism

Reports from The Daily Mail suggest that Moroccan authorities are resorting to inhumane methods to manage the growing stray dog population. These include the use of highly toxic strychnine to poison dogs, shooting them in public spaces, and in some cases, allegedly beating the surviving animals to death with shovels. These brutal tactics have drawn sharp criticism from animal rights groups worldwide, who are calling for immediate action.

Global outrage and calls for FIFA intervention

The International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition has raised alarm over the potential killing of up to three million dogs as part of this campaign. Renowned primatologist and animal rights advocate, Jane Goodall, has condemned the brutal methods used, urging FIFA to intervene. In an open letter to the football governing body, Goodall called for the suspension of Morocco’s hosting duties if the culling continues, demanding that FIFA take immediate action to halt the killings.

Legal protections overlooked

Although Morocco has legal frameworks in place that prohibit the culling of street dogs, reports indicate that authorities continue with these actions, often without legal intervention. Local law enforcement has been accused of turning a blind eye to the violence, further complicating the situation for animal welfare organisations. These groups, which promote humane alternatives such as trap-neuter-vaccinate-release (TNVR) programmes, are facing increasing obstacles as they battle to manage the growing number of strays.

Strain on shelters and resources

The violence has contributed to overcrowded shelters, placing immense strain on resources. With shelters overwhelmed by the influx of animals, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult to manage, leaving local organisations struggling to care for the animals and provide sustainable solutions.

FIFA monitoring the situation

FIFA has yet to release an official statement on the issue, but sources suggest the organisation is closely monitoring the situation. Inspections are reportedly being carried out at the proposed World Cup venues in Morocco to assess the situation and ensure that any action taken aligns with international standards.

A global appeal for humane solutions

As the global community watches closely, there are growing calls for Moroccan authorities to adopt humane, sustainable approaches to managing the stray dog population.