Mother daughter duo sets stage on fire with dance to Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen's song Chunari Chunari. Watch

The film Biwi No.1 was released in 1999 and had an incredible star cast. When the film was released, it was an instant hit among movie watchers, and to this day, several people might enjoy seeing this movie.. However, it's not just the movie that people enjoyed, many also loved the songs from the film, including Chunari Chunari by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. The hit song has been picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen and many have performed several choreographies on the catchy number. Now, another dance video on this peppy song has gone viral on social media. Mom and daughter dance to the song Chunari Chunari.(Instagram/@mom_daughter_dance_)

In a video shared by Instagram page @mom_daughter_dance_, you can see a mother and daughter dancing together. The duo has dedicated their social media to sharing the choreographies they perform. In their recent video, they are seen dancing to the song Chunari Chunari. Their energetic dance has been loved by netizens.

Watch the video of the mom-daughter duo dancing to Chunari Chunari here:

This video was shared on July 9. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The video has also received several likes. Many also took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this dance video here:

An individual wrote, "The best video on the Internet today." A second commented, "I can't take my eyes off Aunty Ji." A third added, "Aunty ate and left no crumbs, literally." A fourth shared, "Full energy dance, amazing." Many others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?

Before this video, this mom-daughter duo had gone viral for their incredible dance on the song Lat Lag Gayee. Their energetic dance on this song had won hearts left, right, and center. Many were impressed by the duo's energy and skills.