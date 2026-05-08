Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT trend: Step-by-step guide to create viral Instagram photos

As Mother’s Day 2026 approaches, a new ChatGPT-powered Instagram trend is taking over social media feeds, with users creating emotional “then vs now” family portraits featuring mothers and daughters across different generations.

The viral format usually places two timelines in one frame — childhood memories on one side and present-day recreations on the other. (Instagram@mish_siss)

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The viral image places two timelines in one frame — childhood memories on one side and present-day recreations on the other. Most posts include soft-toned studio-style portraits, matching outfits, emotional captions, and Mother’s Day cakes or flowers.

The trend has quickly spread across Instagram Reels and Stories, with users calling it one of the most wholesome AI trends of the year.

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{{^usCountry}} One widely shared version shows a mother with her daughters in a recreated family portrait marked 2002 and 2026, alongside the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One widely shared version shows a mother with her daughters in a recreated family portrait marked 2002 and 2026, alongside the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trend is being created using ChatGPT prompts combined with AI image-generation tools. Users are uploading family photos or describing scenes in detail to generate stylised portraits that resemble professional photoshoots. How to create the viral Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT trend {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend is being created using ChatGPT prompts combined with AI image-generation tools. Users are uploading family photos or describing scenes in detail to generate stylised portraits that resemble professional photoshoots. How to create the viral Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT trend {{/usCountry}}

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Users can follow a few simple steps to make the trending Instagram photos:

Open ChatGPT and upload family pictures or describe the scene you want to create

Ask the AI to generate a “then and now” Mother’s Day portrait in soft aesthetic style

Mention details such as matching outfits, warm beige backgrounds, cake table setup, lighting, and emotional expressions

Add timeline years like “2002” and “2026” for the recreated effect

Generate the image and edit it further using Instagram or photo-editing apps if needed

Upload it as a Reel, Story, or carousel post with emotional captions and music

The trend has gained popularity for blending nostalgia, AI creativity, and personalised family memories into shareable social media content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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