Mother’s interaction with angry kid while calming him down is inspiring. Watch

There are some videos on the Internet that are not just inspiring to watch but also may teach us a lesson or two. Just like this clip that captures a conversation between a mother and her angry kid. There is a chance that you will want to take notes from the video to implement it in your life.

The mother Destiny Bennett took to Instagram to share the video along with a descriptive caption. In the caption she explained how she was getting angry at her son but composed herself and decided to have a talk with him instead.

“Every technique doesn’t always work and I don’t always know the right thing to say. Sometimes I have to use every fiber of my being just to stay calm and quiet my inner trauma. Sometimes I’m on the verge of crying myself because I don’t have all the answers. And In those moments all I can do is put all of my effort into connecting with my child I’m that moment and making sure they feel my love. This was one of those moments,” she wrote.

The video starts by Bennett telling her kid how much she loves her. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what the clip shows.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 19,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated varied appreciative comments from people.

“Awwwww that made my heart smile!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Great job,” posted another. “Love! Connect before you correct,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

