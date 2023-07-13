'Mountain Dew jalebi': Would you try this unique dessert?

When you think of jalebis what is the first that comes to your mind? Probably the sweet sticky taste and the classic orange-brown look of this Indian sweet, right? While most might think of that, could you ever imagine jalebis to be green in colour? Well, this may sound offbeat, but a picture of green-coloured 'Mountain Dew' jalebis has gone viral on social media. But it isn't what you think it might be.

What is 'mountain dew' jalebi?

Snapshot of 'Mountain Dew' jalebis.(Instagram/@foodieincarnate)

Instagram food blogger Amar Sirohi shared a picture of green-coloured jalebis and called them Mountain Dew jalebi. In the post, he explained, "These jalebis are not green because of mountain dew or the addition of green food colour. These are actually AVAREBELE JILEBI, quite popular in Bangalore. These are made of Hyacinth Beans or more popularly known by the locals as Avarebele in Karnataka."

He further shared, "The unique flavour of the Avarebele is so popular that there is even a festival/fair dedicated to it - 'Avarekai Mela'. These avarebele jalebis not only looked different but their taste was also quite different from the regular jalebi."

Take a look at the picture of these unique jalebis here:

This post was shared on June 1, 2020, however, it has caught the attention of people once again. Since being shared, it has been liked over 25,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out what are people saying about this 'Mountain Dew' jalebis here:

An individual wrote, "Wow, something new." A second shared, "I have never this before in my life, very impressive." A third commented, "This is so so beautiful. Totally want it. Will surely try it on my next Bengaluru visit." "Never knew about this," expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on this unique jalebi?

