Moviegoer watches Jawan in theatre using Snapchat filter

A video of a person watching Jawan in a theatre has left people in splits. The reason may leave you chuckling out loud too. The video shows the individual watching the film through a phone’s camera while using a funny filter.

The image shows a person watching Jawan with funny filters. (Instagram/@raichu.copper)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Y. Raikchakha Reang posted the video. “Full paisa vasool moment,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a viewer watching a sentimental scene of the film using a rib-tickling filter. A text insert on the video also reads, “This dude was using Snapchat filters during Jawan movie.”

Take a look at this video of a person watching Jawan in an unusual way:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5.9 lakh views, and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 42,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“The only way you won't get emotional in this particular masterpiece scene,” shared an Instagram user. “Should have tried it too,” added another. “Bro's actually enjoying it,” joined a third. “Why bro why,” asked a fourth. “This is the funniest,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

About the film Jawan:

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jawan has created a buzz among fans across the world. Directed by Atlee, the film also casts Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}