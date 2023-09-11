Moviegoers ask theatre for refund after watching Jawan. Here’s why

A theatre played the second part of the film Jawan first, leaving the customers agitated after they realised what had transpired. Soon, the customers went to the management and asked for a refund. Woman shares how the theatre ruined her Jawan viewing experience. (Instagram/@Sahar Rashid)

A video of this incident was shared on Instagram by user Sahar Rashid. In the clip, she can be heard saying that the movie ended in just one hour and ten minutes. After the screen showed a sign for an interval, people were left confused about how there can be an interval after the movie ended. (Also Read: 'Hope I can continue...' Shah Rukh Khan on 85-year-old dadi going for Jawan)

Later, she informs that once the viewers realised the mistake of the theatre, they went to the management to ask for a refund.

In the caption of the post Rashid wrote, "@vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans."





An individual wrote, "Sue them for ruining one of the finest movies made in India that refund ain’t worth the experience you all missed."

A second shared, "Feeling sorry, but this is funny."

"Lol this is peak comedy," expressed a third.

A fourth posted, "As much as this is sad, this is also very funny."