Mahua Moitra shares adorable clip of dog, calls it 'funniest video of 2022'

Pet parents often share a lot of videos with their furry friends. They always take a chance to click a picture or take short videos of their pets whenever they are up to something. And thanks to the internet, we get to see a fair share of such clips. Recently, MP Mahua Moitra also shared an adorable video of her dog, and this is surely making a lot of people smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the short clip uploaded on her official Twitter handle, you can see her dog lying down on the sofa in a funny manner. Then the MP asks the dog, "What's going on with you?" It seems like the dog understands her well and immediately gets up. The post's caption read, "My funniest video of 2022."

Take a look at the clip below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isn't it adorable? This video was shared on December 28. Since being shared online, it has been viewed by 50,000 people and has thousands of likes and several comments. Many tweeple thought that the video was adorable.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Henry is like: Who me? ( just like a naughty school kid alerted when the teacher enters the classroom)." Another person said, "Ahahaha, adorable He's always ready to protect his mummy, love his reflexes." A third person added, "No doubt as to who is the king of the castle!"