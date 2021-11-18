MS Dhoni enjoys tea with pet macaw 'Honey', wife Sakshi shares pics on Instagram

Pictures of 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni unwinding at home and spending time with his loved ones have been shared online and fans are extremely happy. Sakshi Singh Dhoni, his wife, has shared these photos of the cricket star that are just a joy to behold.

Dhoni's fondness for animals is well known. He has four dogs named Sam, Lilly, Zoya, and Gabbar, a horse named Chetak and also a pony. And it seems that the Dhoni household has another pet - a cute and vibrant macaw.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen drinking tea with his 'Honey,' who happens to be his pet macaw. These birds are brightly coloured and have long tails. Dhoni can be seen having his tea with his unique pet perching comfortably on his shoulder.

Captioning these couple of photos, Sakshi wrote, ‘“Mahi” and his “Honey”!’

Take a look at the adorable pics right here:

Since being shared on November 17, these pics have received more than 9.5 lakh likes and several comments.

"Thanks a ton for making our day with this pic," wrote an Instagram user. Another said, "Sorry but you are his honey, Sakshi," followed by a heart emoji. "Beautiful," said a third. "Thala," echoed many.

What are your thoughts on these pics that show the bond between "Mahi and his Honey"?