MS Dhoni fans chant his name in Ahmedabad metro hours before CSK vs GT finale. Watch

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is about to start, and fans cannot contain their excitement. After the match was postponed yesterday due to heavy rain, elated spectators have once again filled the stadium, eager to witness the thrilling showdown. Amid the excitement, a video showing the fans' enthusiasm and love for MS Dhoni is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows people chanting MS Dhoni's name in a metro. MS Dhoni fans chant his name in Ahmedabad metro.(Twitter/@BeLikeMSD)

In a video shared by the Twitter handle @BeLikeMSD, you can see a metro packed with people. All of them can be heard chanting MS Dhoni's name and they express their support for CSK as well. According to @BeLikeMSD, this video is from the Ahmedabad metro. In the post's caption, @BeLikeMSD, wrote, "This is not Chennai metro, this is Ahmedabad metro. DHONI-DHONI chants!! Ignore my voice, ran with emotions."

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 76,000 times. The video has also been liked over 1000 times. Many people have also commented on the clip.

An individual wrote, "Always Mahiiiii." A second added, "#Dhoni's achievements as a leader have earned him immense respect and admiration from cricket fans around the world." A third shared, "Wow."