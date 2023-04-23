MS Dhoni meets T Natarajan's daughter. Watch them have a cute conversation

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the match that was held on April 21. Following their victory, MS Dhoni had a special guest waiting for him in the audience. The CSK captain met T Natarajan's family post-match and was seen having an adorable conversation with his daughter. A video of them was shared on Twitter by CSK's official page.

MS Dhoni in conversation with T Natarajan's daughter.(Twitter/@Chennai Super Kings)

"A dose of kutty chutties to make your day!" wrote Chennai Super Kings on Twitter as they shared a video. In the clip, you can see MS Dhoni standing with T Natarajan and his daughter. Dhoni tries to high-five the little girl, but she shies away. Further, you can see T Natarajan's family posing for a picture with Dhoni.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over seven lakh times. The clip also has close to 50,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "MS Dhoni is a role model for everyone. How he talks, treats, and respect- he has earned every person should listen to him and learn how to evolve and be nice to everyone." Another shared, "One of the reasons why everyone loves Mahi." A third posted, "Love this." "Aww," added a fourth. Some others have also reacted using heart emojis.