Watch: How MS Dhoni masterminded 'game-changing' dismissal vs SRH in CSK's win? Eagle-eyed fan explains on Twitter

When the Impact Player rule had started in IPL 2023, one of the experts on Jio Cinemas had said that with this rule MS Dhoni came carry on forever and not retire. The statement might sound hilarious at first, but the words have more meaning than it sounds. His involvement with the bat may have reduced significantly with Dhoni going well down in the batting order despite striking at his best but his very presence in the field tends to intimidate the opposition. Besides his cricketing intelligence, experience has taught him to anticipate things and match proceedings early on and hence he can make those differences with captaincy calls. Eagle-eyed fan unearths how Dhoni set-up 'game-changing' dismissal vs SRH

On Saturday, the night after Chepauk hosted the third IPL 2023 game with Chennai Super Kings up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a fan on Twitter unearthed a video of Dhoni making an unreal fielding change which resulted in a stunning catch from Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very next ball. Ravindra Jadeja had later called it a "game-changing dismissal".

It happened in fifth over of SRH's innings. The visitors had started off on a promising note with openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma smashing 34 runs in 24 balls. Before the second ball of the fifth over, as shown in the video, Dhoni brought Gaikwad in a position between backward point and short third. The video showed that Gaikwad wasn't even in the frame in the delivery before and was stationed at somewhere near cover.

Pacer Akash Singh then delivered a gentle widish delivery on length and Brook looked to cut it and ended up playing straight into the hands of Gaikwad. The CSK star was later handed the 'Catch of the Match' award for that.

Watch the video here…

After the match where CSK won by seven wicket, Jadeja, in a casual chat with bowling coach Dwayne Bravo, revealed that the dismissal of Brook brought CSK back into the match.

"Yeah, we took some brilliant catches. I know Brook, he has been hitting the ball well, so that catch was important. That catch brought us into the game. After that, the spinners came into play and they took plenty of wickets. So, I think it's been amazing," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON