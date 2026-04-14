Mumbai, Bengaluru vs Delhi: Goa hotel employee explains tourist preference

An employee at a Goa hotel has explained why they prefer tourists from Mumbai and Bengaluru over Delhi. In a video shared by hospitality professional Hanumant Naik, the employee explained that tourists from Delhi are generally rude and demanding.

Delhi tourists in Goa

A Goa hotel employee explains why they prefer Mumbai, Bengaluru tourists (Representational image)

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The video opened with a shot of a pool in an unspecified hotel in Goa. Naik, filming the video, panned the camera towards two employees — a man and a woman dressed in green uniforms.

Naik said that now that foreign tourists have left Goa, the hotel will see a rush of domestic tourists. “From where do you want to see tourists? Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore?” he asked the woman employee. “Do you want to see tourists from Delhi?”

The woman laughed bashfully before replying. “No sir,” she said.

“Are they rude?” Naik asked the employee, who replied in the affirmative.

“They talk like this: ‘O hello. O idhar. Paani laao. Chai laao’,” she revealed.

(Also read: Watch: Toyota Fortuner fills with water after being driven into sea in Goa, 22-year-old owner booked)

Delhi vs Mumbai tourists

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{{^usCountry}} By comparison, tourists from Mumbai are much more respectful, the woman said. “Mumbai wale achche hain. Vo log bahut respect se [baat karte hain] (Mumbai tourists are good. They are very respectful),” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By comparison, tourists from Mumbai are much more respectful, the woman said. “Mumbai wale achche hain. Vo log bahut respect se [baat karte hain] (Mumbai tourists are good. They are very respectful),” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Bangalore tourists bhi achcha hai,” she added. “Delhi wala thoda rough hai (Bangalore tourists are also good, but Delhi tourists are a little rough).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bangalore tourists bhi achcha hai,” she added. “Delhi wala thoda rough hai (Bangalore tourists are also good, but Delhi tourists are a little rough).” {{/usCountry}}

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The other employee standing next to the woman also agreed that tourists from Delhi are not as desirable.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Naik said that well-behaved tourists from Delhi are always welcome in Goa.

“No hate to Delhi — only calling out behaviour that everyone quietly notices… And just to be clear, this isn’t even my personal opinion… it’s feedback from my service staff who deal with guests daily,” he said. “This reel is NOT for the well-behaved Delhi tourists — you’re always welcome.”

Internet agrees

In the comments section, several people said they agreed with the Goa employee’s opinion.

“The only time I hate being associated to Delhi. She is absolutely right, Delhites are rude…super rude,” wrote one Instagram user.

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(Also read: 'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion)

“This happened to me recently. We were at a restaurant in Goa, and every time we needed something, the staff would come over and assist us. We made it a point to greet them, chat a bit about where they were from, and ask about their lives. At the end, one of the staff members came up to us and asked, ‘Are you from Mumbai?’ I said yes. He smiled and said, ‘I could tell, you were so polite and well spoken’,” another commenter recalled.

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“This is not funny. Typical stereotype attitude towards Delhi. Not all people are rude,” a viewer objected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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