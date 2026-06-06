Mumbai car owner ‘abuses and beats’ security guard over scratch on his SUV

A shocking incident of civic apathy has sparked outrage online after a housing society resident allegedly thrashed a security guard over a minor car scratch. The confrontation began when the guard accidentally brushed a cooler against a parked vehicle. Despite the guard’s immediate and repeated apologies, the car owner allegedly launched a verbal and physical assault until neighbours intervened. While local police and residents later mediated a resolution, the disturbing encounter has left many questioning the complete breakdown of basic human decency and empathy toward corporate and domestic workers. The matter was solved when police intervened. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“A security guard in our apartment was moving a cooler this morning when it accidentally touched a parked Creta. A small mistake. Nothing intentional. Someone informed the car owner, who came downstairs, started abusing the guard, and allegedly beat him despite repeated apologies. Other residents eventually stepped in and stopped the fight,” content creator Ankit Pandey wrote on X. He added that later, police helped resolve the matter.

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“Later, police arrived, society members mediated, and the matter was resolved.”

The incident, however, left Pandey with a question. “What has happened to us? Cars can be repaired. Insurance exists. A scratch can be fixed. But humiliating and beating a man who is simply doing his job? What does that solve?”

He continued, “The most valuable thing damaged today wasn't the car. It was basic human decency.” In the comments, he added that the incident took place in Mumbai.