Mumbai college student almost denied graduation certificate for dancing on stage

A student from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies almost did not receive his graduation certificate. Reason? The student did a little dance on stage to celebrate his graduation. However, his dance was not appreciated by the college faculty.

What happened during the graduation ceremony?

Snapshot of the student dancing on stage while receiving the graduation certificate.(Instagram/@Arya Kothari)

Arya Kothari shared a video on Instagram where he was seen going on stage to receive his graduation certificate. However, his little dance during the ceremony almost cost him his diploma as the college faculty refused to give it to him. In the video, the faculty can be seen telling him that this is a formal function and such acts are not allowed. However, after Kothari apologised, the faculty awarded him the diploma.

Watch the video of Arya Kothari's graduation ceremony here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 12 million times. The share has also received several comments.

Take a look at what people had to say about this video here:

An individual wrote, "How is this disrespectful? How? Why do people have a stick up theirs in such a happy moment? People need to learn how to be happy with others." A second added, "Dude was waiting for this moment." A third shared, "Teachers like them give us all a bad name. We are all used to being put on a pedestal. To make matters worse we are still stuck in the colonial mindset of Sir and Ma'am. This student did nothing wrong. A lecturer myself, am too shy to join in a celebratory dance but would never stop a student from one. I guess I would have just clapped rhythmically!" A fourth said, "Just imagine: 'Nahi chahiye, Fees wapas kar! (Just imagine: Don't give the certificate, give my fees back).'"

Earlier, another such incident in the US had gone viral. A high school girl from Philadelphia High School for Girls danced while receiving her diploma. However, after witnessing her dance, the school's principal denied her diploma and requested her to leave the stage. Read more about this story here.

