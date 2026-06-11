Mumbai couple earns 2.2 lakh per month, yet is barely able to save money

A Mumbai couple’s Reddit post breaking down their monthly finances has led to a wider online discussion on budgeting, savings and lifestyle inflation in metro cities. Despite earning a combined income of ₹2.2 lakh per month, the couple said they often struggle to save money by the end of the month. Their detailed breakdown of expenses quickly went viral, dividing users over whether the issue stems from rising urban costs or personal spending habits.

Monthly expenses and savings breakdown

Mumbai couple reviews monthly expenses. (Representational Image)

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The Reddit user explained their situation, writing, “My partner and I collectively earn ₹2.2 lakh per month. We stay in a 1BHK, far from our respective parental homes, and are barely able to save any money. Help would be appreciated in helping us budget.”

They further listed their monthly expenses, which include ₹44,000 rent in Mumbai, ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for travel, ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for electricity, ₹8,000 for maid services, and around ₹20,000 for groceries, gas and household expenses. The couple also invests ₹60,000 through SIPs, spends ₹5,000 on medications, and another ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 on outings, mostly related to office gatherings.

Explaining the gap in savings, they added, “Some days it’s clothes for me, other days it’s for her, then a watch, maybe a perfume. But more than this, visiting our hometown, ₹45,000 in one trip is gone.”

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They also raised concerns about future financial planning, saying, “How are people surviving dude? How do we save money? It’s sustainable now, but what about when we have kids?”

Internet divided over spending habits and savings culture

The post triggered mixed reactions online, with many users questioning the couple’s spending patterns while others defended the pressures of living in a metro city.

One user commented, “If you can't catalogue the remaining 60k, very hard to say what to reduce.” Another wrote, “Classic spending problem. What is this obligatory spending on office parties? Cut it.”

A third user said, “Honestly, sounds more like a spending problem. SIPs are your savings dude. If you cannot manage basics, reduce other expenses.”

Some users felt the post lacked clarity, with one asking, “Is this some sort of rage bait post? The 60k in SIP is savings. If you want to increase it, control discretionary spending.”

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Another comment read, “You have no control over spending. Even with 5 lakh you will not be content.”

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Meanwhile, one user highlighted housing costs, saying, “ ₹44,000 for a 1BHK is too much. Ours is ₹23,500.”