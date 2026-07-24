Mumbai man pretends to buy camera with his first earnings, surprises dad with shoes instead: ‘You’re priceless’

Mumbai-based content creator Keshav Narayan Bisht left social media users deeply touched after sharing a heartwarming video of how he spent his first online earnings. Tricking his father into believing they were heading out to buy new camera equipment, Keshav instead brought him to a retail store to buy him a brand-new pair of shoes.

A content creator with his father. (Instagram/@keshavnotreal)

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“Dad you’re priceless,” Keshav Narayan Bisht wrote on Instagram and shared a video. The clip had a text insert that read, “Surprising my father with my first earnings from content creation.”

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In the video, he reveals that he told his father they were heading out to buy a new camera. Expecting a trip to an electronics shop, his dad was pleasantly confused when they pulled up to a shoe store instead.

He then asks his father to try on a pair of shoes before revealing the real reason for their visit. The wholesome sight of his dad lighting up with a smile and pulling him into a warm, proud embrace deeply resonated with viewers.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} The video has prompted a series of responses on social media, with many reacting with heart emoticons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has prompted a series of responses on social media, with many reacting with heart emoticons. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “Dad’s hand on shoulder feels so great.” Another posted, “Congratulations man, this is the first video of you I have seen but that made me so happy.”

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A third expressed, “OMG, that pride on your father's face. Continue to make your parents proud.” A fourth commented, “My first impression of you and this is super heartwarming!”

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Why did he surprise his dad?

Keshav Narayan Bisht told hindustantimes.com that initially, he wanted to buy smart glass and was saving money. He saved around ₹18,000. However, one thought stopped him from spending the money on the gadget and prompted him to take his dad for a shopping surprise.

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“I was saving money for that, and I saved around 17k-18k, and I thought I would ask my parents to put in 5000 to let me buy Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, but I thought that I could buy them after sometime but what if my father is no more?” Bisht recalled. He said, suddenly he was fearful, what if he couldn’t gift anything to his father? “So, I thought I should buy him a nice pair of shoes at least.”