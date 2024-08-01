Mumbai Police cheers Swapnil Kusale’s Olympic success in 50m rifle event: 'India on shooting spree'

Swapnil Kusale clinched India's third bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by securing the third position in the men's 50m rifle three position final on Thursday. Swapnil, alongside Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, contributed to India's impressive haul of shooting medals at the Games. India's shooting team made history by earning three medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games for the first time. India's Swapnil Kusale celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

Now, Mumbai Police has extended their congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on his massive achievement. They shared a post and wrote, "India on a 'Shooting Spree' for medals at Paris Olympics Congratulations Maharashtra's Swapnil Kusale for moving India's medal tally towards an upward trajectory with 50 m rifle shooting." (Also Read: ‘Go, India, go!’: Nita Ambani celebrates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh's Olympic bronze)

The police department also posted a video showing an animated shooting range and the Olympics medal.

Swapnil, 28, who made history the day before by becoming the first shooter from India to qualify for the men's 50-meter rifle 3 position final, is the only Olympic medal winner in this event, helping India increase its medal total to three.

Five-time Olympian Abhinav Bindra said on Swapnil's win, "Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil's epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent. You've made India so proud and shown everyone what chasing dreams is all about. The Paris 2024 Olympics has been an incredible event, and your achievement adds to its unforgettable moments. Here's to many more victories and an amazing future ahead. Keep shining!"