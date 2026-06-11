Mumbai Police Instagram post on 370 biryani row divides internet: 'Biryani is not consent'

A social media post by Mumbai Police has drawn widespread attention after it was linked to the ongoing ₹370 biryani controversy involving comedian Pranit More. Shared on the force’s official Instagram handle, the post used a comparison to emphasise consent and accountability, but prompted mixed reactions online.

What is the ₹ 370 biryani row?

The post has divided social media users. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

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The controversy began after an audience member at comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show made a remark involving ₹370 biryani while sharing a dating anecdote. He spoke about paying for a biryani on a date and implied that it created an expectation of something in return, which many viewers interpreted as an inappropriate and sexist suggestion. Soon, the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent began trending as social media users debated intent, interpretation and responsibility in such remarks.

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Mumbai police post and political reaction

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{{^usCountry}} The original post shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram read, “ ₹370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock up serves free meals with a longer stay. #BiryaniIsNotConsent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The original post shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram read, “ ₹370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock up serves free meals with a longer stay. #BiryaniIsNotConsent.” {{/usCountry}}

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The post was later reshared on X by Priyanka Chaturvedi, a former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Reacting to it, she wrote, “Do better @MumbaiPolice, this is so disgraceful.”

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Following the criticism, Mumbai Police responded defending the intent of the post. The reply stated, “Ma’am, with due respect to your interpretation, isn’t it the most rightful thing to stand with women and for women? We condemn the breach of their dignity even in words and are willing to put the message across in a language understood best. Safeguarding women and their dignity is never out of trend.”

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Internet divided over the post

As the conversation spread, the post triggered strong criticism from a section of social media users who questioned its tone and messaging. Some users said the comparison was inappropriate for an official account, with one writing, “Has Mumbai Police started selling biryani? I am still thinking what made them post that.”

Another user commented, “Does the lock up serve chicken biryani for free? I think Mumbai Police has ridiculed the disgraceful comedy in this post.”

One more user said, “This is not something to make a meme of. What is this hashtag seriously.”

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However, a few users disagreed with the criticism and defended the post, saying it was being misinterpreted and that the message on consent was being taken out of context. One user wrote, “This is just misinterpretation of their post. I don’t find anything offensive even by the slightest.”

Another added, “Why do we get offended at everything in this country. I thought politicians were thick skinned.”