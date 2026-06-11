Father of Indian sailor Aditya Sharma alleges ‘exploitation by senior at ship’

An X user who claimed to be the father of Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet who worked on Settebello, has alleged that the Indian sailor faced “exploitation by a senior”. The tanker was struck and disabled by the US military off the Oman Coast, allegedly for violating an American blockade by "attempting to transport oil from Iran". A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello. (Forward Seamen’s Union of Indi)

The social media user Rajesh Sharma tagged the Ministry of External Affairs in his tweet, urging the government agency to help him find his son.

“Vessel Settebello. I am father of one of the three crew missing. Aditya Sharma is my son. Please help to locate and find him.”

He shared the post prior to shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal's statement on the death of the three Indian sailors who were earlier reported missing.

He alleged, “My son has reported exploitation by senior at ship and want to quit this ship in April. We have all conservation in records. A complaint was filed. But senior crew forced him to drop complaint and later they exploited him with hell like environment forcing him to work for 20 hours every day. We have all conservation in records.”

Also Read: In touch with India: US after summons to diplomat, attack on tanker off Oman

In another tweet, he shared a WhatsApp message he claimed to have received from the shipping company.

“Regret to inform you that one of our vessel MT Settebello was attacked by missile by US Navy. And three of the crew are missing from vessel. Suresh patnala / Adthiya cadet, ftr -shivanand chorasiya,” the text read.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the attack, reporting that 21 among the 24 Indian crew on board Settebello were rescued and three were missing.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Rajesh Sharma. This report will be updated when he responds.)