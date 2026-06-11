In touch with India: US after summons to diplomat, attack on tanker off Oman

The US State Department on Thursday said it is in direct communication with the Government of India after New Delhi condemned a US attack on a tanker that left three Indian crew members missing in waters off the coast of Oman and summoned the most senior American diplomat. India on Wednesday summoned US diplomat over attack on tanker off Oman. (REUTERS)

Responding to an HT query regarding India's decision to summon the US deputy chief of mission and the attacks on the two ships, a State Department spokesperson said, “The Department of State is in direct contact with the Government of India regarding this matter.”

Also read | India summons US diplomat over attack on tanker off Oman

The statement comes after India on Wednesday condemned an attack on the tanker Settebello, in which three Indian crew members are reportedly missing, and summoned the most senior American diplomat in New Delhi to register a strong protest. The move followed another US strike two days earlier on the tanker MT Marivex, which had an all-Indian crew, earlier HT reported.

India condemns attack after 3 Indian sailors go missing The external affairs ministry condemned Wednesday's attack, though its statement did not identify the country responsible. People familiar with the matter confirmed that the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello was targeted by US forces for reportedly trying to evade an American blockade of Iranian ports.

Also read | 3 Indians missing after tanker attack off Oman coast, MEA says search underway: ‘Targeting must end’

US chargé d’affaires Jason Meeks was summoned by additional secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu at the external affairs ministry, where the Indian side lodged a strong protest. According to the people cited, India made it clear that attacks endangering the lives of Indian seafarers are unacceptable.

In its statement, the ministry said,“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing."

It further said that the Indian embassy in Oman is monitoring developments and is “proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation”.

21 Indian crew members rescued The Settebello was travelling from Lianyungang port in China to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and had a crew of 28, including 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Ukrainian, according to the people familiar with the matter. The Omani armed forces rescued 21 Indian crew members.

Also read | MEA summons US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast, lodges strong protest

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the tanker suffered an engine room fire about 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar. British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the vessel transmitted a distress call stating that it had been struck by a missile that caused a fire, following which the Oman Navy responded.

India calls for de-escalation The external affairs ministry described the continuing attacks on shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict”in West Asia and reiterated India's call for a negotiated end to hostilities between Iran and the US.

The ministry said,“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

It also added,"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest.”

The US began a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13 after Tehran curtailed the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US Central Command, American forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 others and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

Since the conflict began in February, ten Indians have died in West Asia, including three seafarers who were killed in attacks on merchant vessels during the early phase of the hostilities.