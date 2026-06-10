MEA summons US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks over attack on tanker off Oman coast, lodges strong protest

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over the attack on a tanker off Oman that left three Indian crew members missing. Meeks was called in as Ambassador Sergio Gor was away from Delhi. However, no formal demarche was issued, sources told HT. Three Indians are reportedly missing after a commercial tanker was attacked off Oman coast. (Representative image via REUTERS)

Earlier, India had issued a statement condemning the attack but it did not mention who was behind the strike. People familiar with the matter confirmed the tanker Settebello was targeted by US forces for reportedly trying to evade an American blockade of Iranian ports.

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“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the statement said.

The Indian embassy in Oman is monitoring the situation and “proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation”, the statement further read.

The MEA, in its statement, also said that the attacks on ships in West Asia were "deeply worrisome" and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement said.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) first reported that the Settebello suffered an engine room fire about 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar. British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the tanker transmitted a distress call after being struck by a missile that caused the fire, and that the Oman Navy responded to the vessel's call for assistance.