Mumbai Police marks Chandrayaan-3 landing with stirring rendition of Sare Jahan Se Achha

Mumbai Police shared a video on social media on August 24 to celebrate India’s incredible achievement as the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon. The department’s in-house band, Khaki Studio, performed a moving rendition of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Khaki Studio performing a rendition of Sare Jagan Se Achha. (X/@MumbaiPolice)

“Grand achievement, grand tribute! Can’t describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha. Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio’s grand tribute to @isro on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!” wrote Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a video on the micro-blogging platform.

The video opens to show the Khaki Studio performing a stirring rendition of Sare Jahan Se Accha. As the video progresses, viewers are treated to the visuals from the Chandrayaan-3 liftoff, which took place on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. As the music swells, visuals from the triumphant moment of a successful landing on the lunar surface appear on the screen.

Watch the video of Mumbai Police’s musical tribute to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on X. It has so far accumulated over 6,000 views. The share has also garnered close to 200 likes and several reposts.

Here’s how people reacted to this celebratory musical tribute:

“Police bands showcase the musical talents of police officers, demonstrating their diverse skills beyond their law enforcement duties. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice. Jai Hind!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Congratulations, my Indian friends! We, the Brazilian people, are happy with this achievement! Let’s go together for a new world!”

“Mera Bharat mahaan. Mumbai Police ko salaam [My India is great. Salute to Mumbai Police],” expressed a third.

