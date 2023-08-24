‘Moon meetha karo’: Amul celebrates India’s Chandrayaan-3 landing with illustrations

After India successfully soft-landed Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, Amul celebrated by sharing creative illustrations on social media. Chandrayaan-3 landing: Amul gives a shoutout to ISRO after the successful Moon mission. (Instagram/@amul_india)

“We thank the ISRO team for their continuous service to take India to greater heights,” wrote Amul while sharing three illustrations on Instagram.

The first Amul illustration pays homage to the nation’s first lunar probe in 2008 - Chandrayaan-1. In it, the Amul girl collects butter from a sculpture shaped like the Moon. The texts on the illustration read, “Chaar chaand lag gaye!” and “Over the moon.”

The next illustration features the Amul girl and ISRO chief K Sivan discussing Chandrayaan-2, possibly with phrases like “Chanda apna lehrayega!” and “Make space for it!”

The last illustration celebrates the success of Chandrayaan-3 with a sweet treat - an Indian tradition for happy occasions. The post cleverly states, “Moon mitha karo,” using a playful pun by transforming the word ‘mooh’ (mouth) into the Moon. The post also says, “For launch and dinner.”

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 8,000 likes and - still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Superb creativity. Team Amul is always at its best to deliver any important news or events with superb creative ideas,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I just look out for your posts on recent news. Mind-blowing creativity.”

"Amul being Amul, the bestest illustrations!" remarked a third.

A fourth posted, “I just love how I grew up watching these amazing illustrations. Thank you Amul for always portraying them so well.”

“Events feel incomplete without Amul’s post!” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Utterly butterly landing.”

