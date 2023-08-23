‘Order status - Delivered. Destination - Moon’: Zepto, Zomato and more react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing

“India, I reached my destination and you too!” tweeted the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon at 6:04 pm today. With this, India became the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon, a region of immense interest that holds the potential of finding reserves of frozen water. This historic event marks India’s entry into an exclusive club of nations that includes the US, China, and Russia, who have also soft-landed on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the surface of the Moon at 6:04 pm today. (X/Zomato)

As India scripted history, a wave of happiness sparked across the nation. Many are taking to social media to celebrate the historic moment that solidifies India’s position as a leading space-faring nation.

Take a look at what ISRO tweeted after the successful moon mission:

Here’s how brands reacted to Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing:

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, which failed to land on the Moon in 2019. After successfully inserting into the lunar orbit on August 5, the spacecraft achieved a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on August 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON