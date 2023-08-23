Chandrayaan-3 touches lunar surface, proud netizens shed tears of joy

India created history as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. With this landing, India joined the elite club as being the fourth nation to touch the lunar surface - after the USA, Russia, and China. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X to share about the success of the moon mission. A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram. India made history with Chandrayaan-3 mission. (ANI)

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India,” the space agency wrote.

Expectedly, this news has left people overjoyed and many took to social media to share their reactions. While some expressed their joy at this historic moment, a few shared how they cannot hold back their tears of happiness.

Here’s what people on X are saying about ISRO’s successful moon mission:

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third moon mission and is a follow up of Chandrayaan-2 that failed to land on moon in 2019. The Chandrayaan-3 mission lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14. On August 5, the spacecraft was successfully inserted into lunar orbit. Today, on August 23, it made a powered descent and landed on the lunar surface without a hitch. With this, India also became the first nation to land on the moon's south pole. How are you celebrating this historic moment of India’s space journey?

