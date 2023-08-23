Jasprit Bumrah, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and more celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing

Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the Moon, and the entire India has erupted in joy. Amid this, a video shared by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter) shows cricketers celebrating the moon landing in Dublin. (Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 touches lunar surface, proud netizens shed tears of joy) Indian cricketers seen celebrating moon landing in Dublin.(Twitter/@BCCI)

"Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," wrote BCCI on X. In the clip they shared, you can see Jasprit Bumrah, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and more cheering on and clapping while watching Chandrayaan-3’s journey to the moon. The Indian cricket team is currently in Dublin for T20 series against Ireland.

Watch the video of the cricketers celebrating the Moon landing here:

This post was shared just a few minutes ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also garnered over 20,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to express their happiness over the Moon landing. (Also Read: 'Hum Honge Kamyab': Mumbai Police’s musical tribute to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing)

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "HISTORY! India has become the first country to land on the lunar South Pole. What a proud day for every Indian!"

A second added, "Congratulations to team @isro for achieving success in the Chandrayaan 3 mission, and making India proud." "Congratulations Team ISRO," expressed a third. A fourth said, "Big congrats to all Indians!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON