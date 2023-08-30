Mumbai Police nabs cab driver, recovers lost iPad in record time

A woman in Mumbai recently found herself in quite a predicament when she realized she had left her iPad inside an Ola cab. Despite her best efforts to contact the driver, she was unable to reach him. With no option left, she went to the police station to file a complaint. The police tracked down the cab driver in record time and retrieved the lost iPad successfully.

The woman forgot the iPad inside an Ola cab. (X/@DushyantHatti)

“This was with my friend. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice always in service and thank you!! #mumbai #mumbaipolice,” wrote X user Dushyant Hatti while sharing a picture on the micro-blogging platform.

The text written on the picture details how Mumbai Police were able to recover a lost iPad within an hour despite the driver not answering phone calls.

Since being shared on August 25, the tweet has accumulated over 4,000 views. It has also collected a flurry of likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “Salute to the officers of the Mumbai Police.”

“My heartiest congratulations to Mumbai Police. You rock,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Thank you so much to the whole staff of Chembur Police Station for guiding us on the matter and Govandi Police Station for resolving the matter swiftly.”

