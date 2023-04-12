Mumbai Police shares savage reply to Instagram user's 'Verna kya' comment on their witty advisory

Mumbai Police's social media game is on point. They regularly share creative content to spread awareness among people. Their quirky and interesting posts convey various social messages to the audience. Additionally, they also reply to different posts shared by people. One such reply by the department to a Twitter user's reaction to their latest advisory post has left people chuckling.

Mumbai Police posted this image, along with others, with their traffic rules-related advisory.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started with an Instagram post where Mumbai Police used names of different car companies to talk about traffic rules. "Be the true 'Ambassador' of road safety," they wrote as the post's caption. Alongside, they also shared a series of images.

Expectedly, the post attracted the attention of many, and people took to the comments section to share replies by incorporating car names. One such individual used the name of Verna and wrote, "VERNA kya?" And, the reply they received from the department may leave you chuckling. “VERNA challan sir, koi ALTOnative nahin,” Mumbai Police added.

Also Read: Mumbai Police shares how Pi can inspire you to take ‘rational decision’ related to cyber security

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the interaction between Mumbai Police and an Instagram user:

The screenshot of a conversation between an Instagram user and Mumbai Police. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department's reply received several reactions from people. An Instagram user posted, "Next level." Another added, "AMAZEing reply." A third expressed, "Savage." A fourth wrote, "So witty."

Also Read: Mumbai Police shares witty PSA on consent, netizens applaud them

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON