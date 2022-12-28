Mumbai Police shares witty PSA on consent, netizens applaud them

Time and again, the Mumbai Police has made use of several memes and other video-based public service announcements to make people aware of various things. Recently they shared another clip that talks about consent.

In their post, which was shared just an hour ago on Instagram, the Mumbai Police made use of the song Ghodey Pe Sawar from the Netflix film Qala. In the song, the main lead of the movie is singing the lyrics "Koi kaisey unhey yeh samjhaaye Sajaniya ke mann mein abhi inkaar hai." As soon as the line finishes, the Mumbai police show an announcement that says, "It doesn't take Qala to understand consent. "

In the post's caption, they wrote, "The #Qala of understanding consent. Inkaar ≠ Iqraar."

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by more than 12,000 people and has several comments also.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is another great way of Mumbai Police to convince people. Hat's off MUMBAI POLICE." A second person added, "Mindblowing!!!!! What amazing use of the song!" A third person added, "Hats off to the digital team of Mumbai police."