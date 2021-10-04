Mumbai Police uses Dua Lipa’s Levitating lyrics to share safety message

If it is about sharing safety massages on social media wrapped in creativity, then probably no one does that better than Mumbai Police. The department regularly posts varied shares that not only put forth different messages but also make people go wow. Case in point, their latest post about traffic rules with a Dua Lip’s Levitating lyrics twist.

“Seatbelts got you - from ‘levitating’ on the roadway!” Mumbai Police shared while posting a short video. One part of the video shows a seatbelt and the other showcases a man putting the safety device on. Wondering what makes the post special? Take a look:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,400 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Oh wow! Love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! Admin kaun hai please let the followers know. She/he needs to be famous,” posted another. “Amazing, always coming up with innovative ideas,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?