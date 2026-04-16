Mumbai woman shares how she successfully fought society's rule: 'The war is over, and I won'

A Mumbai-based woman has gone viral after sharing how she challenged what she called an “illegal” housing society rule and managed to get it revoked, sparking discussion online about resident rights and arbitrary regulations.

Kashish said that she reached out to Mumbai Police for clarification.(ChatGPT )

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In a two-part video posted on Instagram, Kashish Kapoor recounted how her building allegedly barred vehicles from entering for pick-up and drop-off, forcing residents to walk 300 metres from the main gate. “My building has two gates — the back gate is just a few steps away, but it shuts at 10 pm. After that, you have to use the front gate, which is 300 metres away,” she said.

Kashish said that the issue came to her attention when she saw a woman being stopped at the gate, with security guards refusing to allow her car inside. When questioned, they cited a “new rule” banning all vehicle entry for pick-ups and drop-offs. Kashish said no official notice was displayed. “They told me there’s a notice at reception, but there was nothing. Then they said it hasn’t been put up yet, but it’s still a rule,” she claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} She argued that such a restriction was unreasonable, especially for residents returning late at night. “If I come home at 2:30 or 3 am, in heels, possibly alone, I have to walk 300 metres. That’s not safe,” she said, adding that residents pay a premium for convenience and security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She argued that such a restriction was unreasonable, especially for residents returning late at night. “If I come home at 2:30 or 3 am, in heels, possibly alone, I have to walk 300 metres. That’s not safe,” she said, adding that residents pay a premium for convenience and security. {{/usCountry}}

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Unsure about the legality, Kashish said that she reached out to Mumbai Police for clarification. “I called and asked if such a rule is legal. They told me clearly no, it’s not. They even offered to send someone to intervene,” she said.

Kashish said that she then escalated the matter to her landlord, who backed her stance. “He said this is nonsense and that society cannot impose such rules,” she shared. At her landlord’s suggestion, Kashish drafted a detailed email outlining her concerns, stating that the rule violated basic principles of resident safety and comfort. The email was forwarded to the society’s managing committee.

“Three days later, I entered my building in an auto and they opened the gate. The rule had been revoked,” she said.

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Kashish described the episode as a personal victory. “The war is over, and I won,” she added, concluding her video with the message: “One woman can bring change.”

(Also Read: Mumbai woman says boss sent mangoes after she mentioned missing them: ‘God bless such leaders’)

Social media reactions

The video has since drawn widespread reactions.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Way to go girl.. we will set this as a example if any other society makes a rule like this.”

“Love the way you celebrate the win and instead of creating nuisance you approached logically. Played everything right,” commented another.

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“Hehehe!!! this is my society and this committee makes stupid rules all the time,” wrote a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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