Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Musician says he was harassed by 2 men for playing guitar in public area. Here's what happened

Vrinda Jain
May 15, 2024 01:47 PM IST

The incident, which happened in a housing society, shows the musician playing a guitar in a public area. After the men noticed him, they began questioning him.

A musician who goes by the name of Venserto on Instagram shared a horrifying video where he claimed two men harassed him. The incident, which happened in a housing society, shows Venserto playing guitar and recording himself in a public area. After the men noticed him, they immediately started to question the musician. What later followed was a distressing encounter.

Snapshot of the musician playing guitar in public.
Snapshot of the musician playing guitar in public.

"They're really scared of a guy with an acoustic guitar. Uncle and his bff against me, equipped with an innocent guard bhaiya. I tried to stand my ground, but I like peace," wrote Venserto in the caption of his post.

The video shows him sitting on the ground and strumming his guitar. Then, two men enter the scene and start to question him about what he was doing. Once Venserto tells them that he is playing music and recording himself, the men ask him to stop. Later, the two people start questioning him about where he lives and ask for his address. When Venserto refuses to tell them, the two seem to get agitated. Throughout the video, he politely tries to explain to the men that he isn't doing anything wrong by playing music. (Also Read: Woman claims 4 men in a Scorpio chased her for 7 km on a national highway: 'I was shaking in my knees')

Watch the entire video here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained over 6.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual said, "I never felt like slapping anyone before, but that old guy makes me want to slap him hard. Doesn't matter if he is old or not he deserves it. Entitled person."

A second added, "What a bully, such bullies need a good talk back, so entitled."

"Common older Indian mentality. Responses are taken as disrespect. Such healthy social dynamics we have," wrote another sarcastically.

A fourth posted, "These retired uncles have no job and only know how to harass others."

