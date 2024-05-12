Woman claims 4 men in a Scorpio chased her for 7 km on a national highway: 'I was shaking in my knees'

When X user Harmeen Soch was driving on National Highway One, she claimed that four men chased her in a Scorpio for seven km. She took to the microblogging platform and detailed her ordeal and how she felt. After she had made the post, numerous individuals said that she should have taken action against the men. Snapshot of the Scorpio that the woman claimed followed her. (X/@HarmeenSoch)

"Cat and mouse game for 7km. Couldn't get these four men in Scorpio off of my back. Either they were tailgating or slowing right ahead, inhibiting my drive. In between, I made a stop at the petrol pump to let them move on. They must have halted somewhere on the road, too, as I saw them catch up with me again. Finally, I slowed down because speeding up on the highway was nerve-wracking. With speed now less than 50 kmph on NH1, which limits speed to 100 kmph (as in video), I am thinking whether to call the police or keep moving. I thought I'd try speeding up one more time as my slip road was coming up ahead. They sped up again to slow me down, and I turned left at the last moment without an indicator, which resulted in them going on an elevated road and me on the slip road," wrote Soch in her post. (Also Read: 'Absolutely insensitive': Wheelchair-bound woman claims Kolkata airport staff asked her to stand up)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She also added, "As I heaved a sigh of relief, I realized I was shaking in my knees with my heartbeat in my mouth. What is entertainment for a few men can be a trauma for women for many days. Not sure whether men realize that or not."

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on May 9. Since being posted, it has gained more than one million views and numerous likes. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared the reactions. (Also Read: Ex-EY consultant, now travel blogger, falls prey to scam, loses 4 years of her hard work: 'No reply from Meta')

Here's what people said:

An individual wrote, "Dial 100 without waiting for a second in such cases."

A second added, "Harmeen, it happened in which stretch of GT road. In the future, take the following action once you confirm that they are up to some mischief. Ring up police. Hit the nearest police station for help. Hit the nearest petrol station and request a tag along with another family vehicle."

A third commented, "I think you should have called 112 and notified the police as it does appear they were driving as though they wanted to seek attention. As for the recording, please install a dashcam so you don't have to use the phone while driving. This assumes you shot the video using your phone while driving."