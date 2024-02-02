'Absolutely insensitive': Wheelchair-bound woman claims Kolkata airport staff asked her to stand up

Arushi Singh took to X and claimed that an airport staff in Kolkata asked her to stand up despite seeing that she was in a wheelchair. This incident occurred during the security clearance at the airport. After Singh posted about her ordeal on the micro-blogging platform, it quickly went viral and garnered numerous reactions. Many thought that the actions of the airport staff were 'disgusting and shameful'. A wheelchair bound woman shared her ordeal on X. (Unspalsh)

"Yesterday evening during the security clearance at Kolkata airport, the officer asked me (a wheelchair user) to stand up, not once but thrice. First, she asked me to get up and walk two steps into the kiosk," wrote Singh in her tweet. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger shares 'late-night scenes' from Bangalore Airport after flight delay)

She further added, "I told her I can’t as I have a disability. Inside, she again asked me to stand up. I said, I can’t. She said sirf do minute khade ho jao (Please stand for two minutes). I explained again that I have a disability by birth."

At the end of her tweet, she also tagged CISF, DGCA, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and said, "This appalling lack of empathy has left me shaken, furious. There have been instances in the past too, and show that Kolkata airport has learnt nothing from them."

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being shared, it has received over 91,000 views. Many also posted their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "@aaikolairport has a special ability to make life inconvenient for all. The administration is so lazy. I was travelling with both my parents in wheelchairs and the entire experience was a nightmare."

A second added, "Absolutely insensitive, shameful and disgusting of the airport staff." (Also Read: Penguin waddles its way onto Wellington Airport runway, delays flight)

"There are many problems in Kolkata Airport, very callously handled," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Highly insensitive and unprofessional."