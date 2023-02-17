Musician shows how to compose AP Dhillon's song in two minutes, netizens love it

For content creators, social media is a platform where they can showcase their talents. From videos of dancing or singing to clips sharing their knowledge, they post various kinds of content. These videos are often well-received by people online and leave netizens amused. Just like this video that has gone viral and shows digital content creator Anshuman Sharma telling his followers how to make an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Sharma first says to choose a topic like heartbreak or love. For the second step, he says to write Punjabi lyrics. This is followed by adding retro beats and other chords. Finally, he says to 'sing like you just woke up' and mixes all the steps to create the song.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly eight lakh views. Alongside, the video has accumulated close to 77,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the video’s comments section wrote, "This man just keeps getting better!!" A second person added, "The accuracy of this!" "Yeah, I will be needing this full song, please thank you," said a third. A fourth person posted, "Bro. We need the whole song. Just do it."