Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Musician shows how to compose AP Dhillon's song in two minutes, netizens love it

Musician shows how to compose AP Dhillon's song in two minutes, netizens love it

trending
Published on Feb 17, 2023 08:52 AM IST

The musician took to Instagram to share the video that shows him explaining ‘how to make AP Dhillon song in two minutes.’

The image shows the musician who shared a video on ‘how to make AP Dhillon song in two minutes.’(Instagram/@anshuman.sharma1)
ByVrinda Jain

For content creators, social media is a platform where they can showcase their talents. From videos of dancing or singing to clips sharing their knowledge, they post various kinds of content. These videos are often well-received by people online and leave netizens amused. Just like this video that has gone viral and shows digital content creator Anshuman Sharma telling his followers how to make an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes.

In the clip, Sharma first says to choose a topic like heartbreak or love. For the second step, he says to write Punjabi lyrics. This is followed by adding retro beats and other chords. Finally, he says to 'sing like you just woke up' and mixes all the steps to create the song.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly eight lakh views. Alongside, the video has accumulated close to 77,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the video’s comments section wrote, "This man just keeps getting better!!" A second person added, "The accuracy of this!" "Yeah, I will be needing this full song, please thank you," said a third. A fourth person posted, "Bro. We need the whole song. Just do it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP