‘My 7-year-old thinks ChatGPT knows everything’: Gurugram man shares what AI can’t teach

A Gurugram man’s post about his 7-year-old daughter’s growing reliance on ChatGPT has sparked a conversation about what AI may be taking away from everyday learning.

Gurugram man shares parenting lesson on AI. (Representational image generated using AI)

LinkedIn user Karan Dhundia shared the observation while talking about his daughter’s perception of ChatGPT and how AI is changing the way people approach questions.

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The caption read, “My seven-year-old thinks ChatGPT knows everything.

“If her parents don’t have an answer, her instinct isn’t ‘let’s find out together’. It’s ‘just ask ChatGPT’. It makes me laugh. But she’s not wrong. It probably does know a lot more facts.

“It’s just missing the thing she actually needs, which is us struggling to find the answer with her. The pausing. The guessing. The ‘let’s look it up together’. That’s a skill.

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“I see the same pattern showing up at work. Someone hits a question they can’t answer, and the fastest move now is to ask a tool, not a colleague. The tool answers faster. But something else used to happen in that gap. A conversation. A mentor moment. A person learning to think.

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{{^usCountry}} “AI can give my daughter an answer. It cannot give her the memory of watching two adults not know something and figure it out anyway. That’s the human part I don’t want to automate, at home or at work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “AI can give my daughter an answer. It cannot give her the memory of watching two adults not know something and figure it out anyway. That’s the human part I don’t want to automate, at home or at work. {{/usCountry}}

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“The best leaders I know aren’t the ones with the fastest answers. They’re the ones still willing to sit in the not knowing, out loud, in front of their team. When did you last let someone watch you not know something?”

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to AI and learning

One person wrote, “This is completely relatable. If there is something AI can’t replace, then it has to be human connection. Asking questions and taking advice not only keeps conversations alive but also gives a perspective that AI tends to miss, including the background of the problem, culture and so on.”

Another user said, “The most important insight here is that AI can eliminate the struggle, but the struggle is often where learning happens. When a child or an employee sees us say, ‘I don’t know, let’s figure it out’, they learn curiosity, resilience and how to reason through uncertainty. Those are capabilities no answer engine can simply hand them.”

A commenter shared an experience from the early stages of their career, writing, “Reading this from the junior side, some of the most useful moments in my first months were watching my seniors go, ‘Hmm, actually, I don’t know. Let’s check,’ on a call. It taught me that not knowing is allowed. If they’d all had instant answers, I’d have learned the opposite lesson.”

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Another user added, “I still teach alongside building my company, and this is one of the things I don’t want us to lose. Watching an adult say, ‘I don’t know,’ and work it out teaches a child something an instant answer can’t: how to think when the answer isn’t available.”

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A final commenter said, “I believe the days of staying in the discomfort of not knowing are long gone for most people. Obviously, there is no tangible number to this. With AI, the ability to show up with the vulnerability of ‘I don’t know… let’s figure it out’ is becoming the harder skill to own.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)