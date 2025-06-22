‘My entire career is derailed’: Analyst says accidental file download led to termination and blacklisting

An Indian professional has shared a distressing account of how a single mistake during his resignation period derailed his career, highlighting the precarious nature of employee exits and background verifications in the country’s competitive job market. The lack of documentation has had serious consequences for the analyst’s job search.(Pexel)

The individual, who worked as a senior analyst in the oil and gas research domain with experience in business process automation, posted his story anonymously on Reddit, saying he had been with the same company for over four years and was well-regarded in his role. However, he says things took a dramatic turn while he was serving his notice.

“While serving my notice, I was trying to take some of my personal files to my personal drive and I accidentally downloaded some company files along with it,” he wrote. “There was no malicious intent — I genuinely didn’t think it would cause an issue, and I was wrapping up some pending work.”

The incident was flagged as a data breach by the company, leading to an immediate revocation of his resignation and termination of employment. “What’s worse — I don’t have any exit documents. No experience letter, no clearance, nothing — just a termination letter,” he added.

The lack of documentation has had serious consequences for the analyst’s job search. “Now when I apply to other companies, I can’t pass background verification. In fact, in a recent BGV with another reputed firm, my old company red-flagged me.”

He admits to having made a poor judgment call, but said the punishment feels disproportionate. “I understand I made a mistake. I should’ve been more careful and transparent. But now it feels like my entire career is derailed over one bad judgment call.”

In India, background verification is a standard procedure for white-collar jobs, and missing or negative exit records can severely hinder future employment. The analyst says recruiters often ghost him after the checks. “I’m finding it really hard to even get a chance to explain myself to recruiters.”

The emotional toll has been immense. “This situation has really taken a toll on my confidence and mental peace,” he wrote, concluding the post with a plea: “If there’s anyone who’s willing to help or even just guide me, I’d be really grateful.”

The post prompted responses from users offering advice and solidarity.

A user wrote, “I think your only option is meet with HR and explain your side of story n beg them”

Another added, “It looks like an honest mistake. Reach out to HR and plead. This is the only way of resolution.”

