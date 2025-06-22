Donald Trump’s post on peace after bombing Iran's nuclear sites is redefining irony

The internet cannot get over the irony of US President Donald Trump talking about peace in the same post where he announced that the United States has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool(REUTERS)

Donald Trump’s post on peace

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

(Also read: World War III memes flood social media as US strikes Iran’s nuclear facilities)

US strikes Iran

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted that its work will not be stopped.

With these strikes, the US has directly joined Israel’s war against Iran despite Trump’s promise to avoid new wars.

Addressing the nation, Trump said Iran’s “key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” He threatened “far greater” attacks if Iran doesn’t now make peace, raising the specter of even deeper US involvement in the Middle Eastern conflict.

Oh, the irony

The irony of Donald Trump talking about peace in the same paragraph where he announced the nuclear strikes was not lost on internet users.

“Bombing nuclear sites and yelling ‘NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE’ is like punching someone in the face and demanding a group hug,” wrote X user Alex Cole.

“Imagine bombing 3 nuclear sites in a sovereign country. Then congratulating yourself for peace. Madness in a suit,” X user Sarah added.

Another X user said: “Imagine dropping the worlds biggest non nuclear bombs on Iran 3X & then having the audacity to say, “Now is the time for Peace” Trump lied, he is President for War not Peace.”

“Trump just bombed Iran and declared that NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE. I mean nothing screams of peace like bombing someone,” read another post.

“Starting a war & declaring peace while complicit in genocide then asks for a Nobel Peace Prize, the irony...Trump's ego is the size of a planet,” a user noted