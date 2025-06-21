Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Origin, impact and other key details

Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Pakistan. The Nobel Peace Prize stands as one of the most prestigious honors in the world, awarded to those who have significantly contributed to peace and humanity. According to the official website of the Nobel Peace Prize, the honor has been bestowed 105 times to 139 individuals and organizations since 1901. Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Pakistan. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor and industrialist, included the Peace Prize in his will, stating it should go to the person who had done the most or best work for the promotion of fraternity between nations, the reduction of armed forces, and the organization of peace congresses.

Also Read: McDonald's to face nationwide boycott in US from June 24 to 30: Here's what to know

The intent behind the Nobel Peace Prize

Initially, recipients were largely pacifists, activists, or members of the peace movement, who advocated diplomacy and international cooperation.

With time, the focus of the Nobel Peace Prize broadened. Post World War I and World War II, the prize began recognizing political leaders, humanitarian workers and international bodies who played a role in diplomacy, rebuilding and global reconciliation. In more recent years, climate action and environmental efforts have also been acknowledged under the umbrella of peace work.

Also read: Internet mocks Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump: 'Laughable, desperate'

Nobel Peace Prize beyond Europe and the US

Until the mid-20th century, laureates were mostly from Europe and North America. This began to change in 1960 when South African leader Albert John Lutuli became the first Peace Prize winner from outside these regions. His award marked the start of the prize’s gradual globalization. Since then, recipients from Asia, Africa, and Latin America have been increasingly recognized.

Over the years, the prize has been awarded to a diverse range of efforts: from disarmament campaigns and peace negotiations to human rights advocacy and environmental activism.

Winners receive a diploma, a gold medal, and a cash award currently set at 11 million Swedish kronor. The medal, crafted in 18-carat gold, features Alfred Nobel’s portrait and an engraving that reads Pro pace et fraternitate gentium, meaning 'For peace and fraternity among peoples.'

Held on December 10, the award ceremony in Oslo brings together members of the Norwegian royal family, political leaders, diplomats and civil society. It is accompanied by public events, press conferences and exhibitions that honour the laureate’s work.

FAQs

What does the Nobel Peace Prize stand for?

It recognizes work done to advance peace, international fraternity, and disarmament.

Why did Obama win the Nobel Prize?

He was awarded in 2009 for his efforts to improve international diplomacy and cooperation.

Who is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner?

Malala Yousafzai won in 2014 at age 17.

Who is the only person to have declined the Nobel Peace Prize?

Le Duc Tho declined the award in 1973 due to the Vietnam conflict