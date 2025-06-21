Internet mocks Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump: 'Laughable, desperate'

Social media users, as well as Pakistani citizens, activists, and commentators, have sharply criticised Pakistan’s decision to nominate former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement triggered a storm of disbelief online, with many questioning the logic behind nominating the polarising leader, who is a controversial figure, especially due to his foreign policy decisions. As the news broke, social media was flooded with memes, jokes, and sarcastic commentary(X/@sagarcasm)

As the news broke, social media was flooded with memes, jokes, and sarcastic commentary. Critics mocked the move as absurd, with some users pointing to Trump’s past statements on Muslim countries, including his infamous travel ban.

Some called the move a desperate attempt to "suck up to Trump" and "embarrassing beyond belief". Others equated Trump to a "crying child" asking for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"A laughable & desperate stunt to suck up to Trump! This Trump-pleasing nonsense exposes Pakistan’s pathetic priorities. Our leadership should brace for the global ridicule this foolish move will rightly earn them!" said one Pakistani journalist.

Derek J Grossman, a national security expert, wrote, “Whatever dignity Pakistan had left, and there wasn’t much, is now gone.”

Mehlaqa Samdani, an activist, labelled the announcement as "cringe-worthy pandering"

"Good lord, this is embarrassing beyond belief. Pakistan's government recommending Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize reeks of servility and a colonised mindset -- such an open display of cringe-worthy pandering!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump has said that he should have received the honour multiple times already for brokering peace among several countries. “They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. The big ones are India and Pakistan. I should have gotten it four or five times," he told reporters.